Doris Jean Colwell Smathers, 91, formerly of Sligo, Rimersburg and Clarion, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Laurelbrooke Personal Care in Brookville.

She was born on January 24. 1931 in Tin Town.

She was the daughter of John and Nellie (McElravy) Eshbaugh.

Doris Jean married Allen Colwell on February 20, 1959 and he preceded her in death on August 14, 2005.

She then married Jim Smathers on October 18, 2008, and he preceded her in death on December 16, 2020.

Doris Jean was a member of the Sligo United Methodist Church.

As a small child, Doris Jean grew up in the Tin Town area of Curllsville.

At the age of seven she moved with her parents to Sligo, where she resided for most of her life and developed many lasting friendships.

She graduated in 1949 from the Sligo High School, where she was the Senior Prom Queen.

Following high school, she attended the Erie Business School (College) and graduated in 1951 and subsequently worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Highways in Clarion.

Jean was a former Treasurer for the Sligo Borough.

She worked for several local businesses and retired form George Wolf Oil Distributing in 1989, dedicating her remaining years to her family.

She loved to wake up early, read the morning paper while drinking her coffee and completing the daily crypto-quote.

She had a passion for baking and was known for her delicious chocolate chip cookies and warm bread rolls.

Doris Jean enjoyed tending to her flowers, taking care of her dogs, and especially spending time with her family and many grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as Grandma Jean.

She loved to play cards, especially 500 Bid, and could frequently be found playing Flinch with her grandchildren.

She would greet her house guests with a big smile and “come on in and stay a while”.

She looked forward to her Sunday afternoon car rides with family and going to get ice cream from T&B.

Jean loved to cuddle with her dogs before retiring for the evening.

Jean is survived by three sons: Gale Simpson and his wife Connie of Toano, VA., Keith Colwell and his wife Gerri of Fairmount City and Mark Colwell and his wife Debbie of Ruther Glen, VA., a daughter; Joyce Mann of East Brady, ten grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her precious dog, Pierre.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she is preceded in death by two granddaughters, Ashley Kriebel and Caitlin Colwell.

Doris Jean’s family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Sunday April 24, 2022, at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg.

The funeral service will be at the funeral home, starting at 2:00 p.m. with her niece, Brenda Haws, officiating.

Interment will be in the Sligo Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins, Rd. Clarion, PA 16214, or the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, 9562 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

The Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg oversees arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

