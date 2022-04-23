Hayden Smith Wins High Jump, Baylee Blauser Places in Three Events as Union/A-C Valley Field Athletes Have Big Day at Rock Relays

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Union/A-C Valley’s Hayden Smith cleared 6 feet, 6 inches in the high jump to win the event at The Rock Relays at Slippery Rock University on Saturday.

(Above, Hayden Smith clears the bar in the high jump at The Rock Relays/photos by Lori Blauser)

Smith claimed the gold easily. Noah Ser of District 7’s Hempfield was second at 6-2.

It was a big day overall for the Falcon Knights in the field events.

Baylee Blauser placed in three events in the girls’ meet.



(Baylee Blauser)

She was third in both the long jump and triple jump and seventh in the 100-meter dash.

Blauser hit 17-2 in the long jump and 35-3 in the triple jump. She ran a time of 13.05 seconds in the 100.

Dawson Camper was fifth in the boys’ shot put with a throw of 44-10.25.

Landon Chalmers placed eighth in the discus at 133-11.

Jack Bell of Kane also placed in two events.

He was second in the 400-meter run with a time of 51.56 and seventh in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.28.

For complete results, click here.

