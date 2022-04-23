 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

CU Track & Field: Golden Eagles Open Weekend Strong at Robert Morris

Saturday, April 23, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

_kutchma01 (1)PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Gabby Kutchma won the 3000m Steeplechase, one of a series of strong performances by the Golden Eagle track & field team on the first day of the Benson/Hodges Memorial Invitational. Action will continue on Saturday.

Kutchma and Abby Sullivan both ran their fastest 3000m Steeplechase performances of the season, with Kutchma breaking the 12-minute mark in the event for the first time in her career. Kutchma led the way with a time of 11:42.62, while Sullivan placed third with a time of 11:53.62. Both Kutchma and Sullivan had both already qualified for the event at the PSAC Championships.

In the High Jump, Jenna Uncapher and Sadie Leisinger took second and fourth, respectively. Uncapher cleared the bar at 1.55m, while Leisinger cleared the mark at 1.45m. Leah Perry recorded her best 400H performance of the season, crossing the line in a season-best 1:13.44 to take fifth place. Allison Farson competed in the 1500m, taking eighth in the field with a 5:20.10.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.