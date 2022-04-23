CU Track & Field: Golden Eagles Open Weekend Strong at Robert Morris

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Gabby Kutchma won the 3000m Steeplechase, one of a series of strong performances by the Golden Eagle track & field team on the first day of the Benson/Hodges Memorial Invitational. Action will continue on Saturday.

Kutchma and Abby Sullivan both ran their fastest 3000m Steeplechase performances of the season, with Kutchma breaking the 12-minute mark in the event for the first time in her career. Kutchma led the way with a time of 11:42.62, while Sullivan placed third with a time of 11:53.62. Both Kutchma and Sullivan had both already qualified for the event at the PSAC Championships.

In the High Jump, Jenna Uncapher and Sadie Leisinger took second and fourth, respectively. Uncapher cleared the bar at 1.55m, while Leisinger cleared the mark at 1.45m. Leah Perry recorded her best 400H performance of the season, crossing the line in a season-best 1:13.44 to take fifth place. Allison Farson competed in the 1500m, taking eighth in the field with a 5:20.10.

