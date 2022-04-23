Police Seek Information on Driver Who Fled Scene of Limestone Township Crash

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion say a driver fled the scene of a crash that occurred on Monday afternoon in Limestone Township.

According to police, the accident happened around 4:02 p.m. on Monday, April 18, on Aaron Road, in Limestone Township, Clarion County, involving an unidentified vehicle and a 2017 Ram pickup.

Police say an identified vehicle was traveling east on Aaron Raod and a 2017 Ram, operated by 35-year-old Adam C. McKain, of Franklin, was traveling west.

The unidentified vehicle was driving in the center of both lanes and struck the pickup and then fled the scene.

McKain was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The unidentified vehicle is possibly a white in color pickup with damage to the mirror on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact PSP Clarion Trooper Floor at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Friday, April 22, 2022.

