Two Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop in Rimersburg

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Rimersburg on Thursday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident occurred around 1:52 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, on Main Street/Lawsonham Street in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County.

Police say 48-year-old Christopher Legrand, of Parker, and 29-year-old Amber Grubb, of Corsica, were arrested.

According to police, a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was witnessed traveling south on Main Street in Rimersburg without a registration plate, and a traffic stop was conducted.

During the stop, Grubb was reportedly taken into custody for a Jefferson County warrant, and court documents indicate she was charged with the following offense:

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Legrand was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.

He was charged with the following offenses:

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (three counts)

– Improper Display Plate, Summary

– Operating Vehicle Without Valid Inspection, Summary

Charges were filed in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on April 22.

Both individuals are awaiting preliminary hearings.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.