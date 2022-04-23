Redbank Valley’s Wagner Breaks School Record in Discus at Brookville Invitational

<\BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Cam Wagner had been uncorking throws like this while warming up before meets, as well as during practices.

(Redbank Valley junior Cam Wagner, shown above in a meet earlier this season, broke the school record in the discus Saturday at the Brookville Invitational/photo by Madison McFarland)

The Redbank Valley junior had never been able to recreate those monster distances during competition, coming frustratingly close to the school record in the discus.

Until Saturday.

Wagner threw 169 feet, 5 inches in the event at the Brookville Invitational to break the school mark of 167-3 established by Dan Jordan in 2007.

“It means a lot to finally be able to do something I’ve been working since I was a seventh-, eighth-grader to get,” Wagner said. “Mentality-wise, nothing changed other than my mind went empty and I just threw the disc.”

Wagner’s previous personal best was 164-1, which he hit on Wednesday.

His performance in the discus at the Brookville Invite was the farthest so far in the state this season, and he won the event by more than 36 feet. William Spratt of Bellefonte was second with a mark of 133 feet.

Wagner was also first in the shot put with a throw of 47-1.5.

He was one of four boys to win multiple events at the invite.

Brookville’s Hunter Geer finished first in the 100-meter dash (11.55 seconds) and the 200-meter dash (23.44).

Jack Gill, also of Brookville, won the 400-meter run (54.22) and the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 5.77 seconds).

Kenny Sherry of Coudersport beat the rest of the field in the 1,600-meter run (4:33.23) and the 3,200-meter run (9:44.84).

Ryan Hummell of Clarion-Limestone also had a strong performance in the javelin with an effort of 164-10.

On the girls’ side, Brooke Kessler had a big day.

The Clarion-Limestone senior won both the high jump (4 feet, 11 inches) and the long jump (16-9) and was sixth in the triple jump.

She was one of only two girls to claim firsts in multiple events.

Cranberry’s Laiyla Russell won the 100-meter dash (13.06) and the triple jump (31-11).

Morgan Stover unleashed a big throw in the javelin. The Cranberry senior hit 127-5 to win the event.

For complete results, click here.

