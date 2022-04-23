SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op Auctions Seeking Estates and Clean Outs
Saturday, April 23, 2022 @ 12:04 AM
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Need help cleaning out a garage, house, or estate? Venango County Co-Op Auctions can help!
Venango County Co-Op Auctions, Venango County’s fastest-growing auction house is seeking estates and clean-outs. They will buy one item or an entire estate.
Furniture, antiques, collectibles, guns, coin collections, and household items – they will buy one item or the entire contents of the estate, house, or garage.
Venango County Co-Op Auctions is also accepting items for their upcoming consignment auction scheduled for April 8th.
For more information, give Rich a call at 440-661-0372.
