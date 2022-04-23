 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op Auctions Seeking Estates and Clean Outs

Saturday, April 23, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Mar 20 20-59-29VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Need help cleaning out a garage, house, or estate? Venango County Co-Op Auctions can help!

Venango County Co-Op Auctions, Venango County’s fastest-growing auction house is seeking estates and clean-outs. They will buy one item or an entire estate.

Screenshot at Mar 20 20-59-40

Furniture, antiques, collectibles, guns, coin collections, and household items – they will buy one item or the entire contents of the estate, house, or garage.

Screenshot at Mar 20 20-59-51

Venango County Co-Op Auctions is also accepting items for their upcoming consignment auction scheduled for April 8th.

For more information, give Rich a call at 440-661-0372.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.