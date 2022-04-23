Wolbert Family Wins YMCA Weight Loss Challenge

CLARION, Pa. – The Wolbert family joined forces to win the YMCA’s weight loss challenge last month. They lost 50 pounds or 6.3% of their body weight, enough to stymie the competition.

Team Wolbert consisted of Nancy, Frank, Jessica, and Sarah Wolbert.

“We have a family wedding this summer, and wanted to lose some weight before the big day. Joining the YMCA’s Weight Loss Challenge not only held us accountable throughout the weight loss process, but it also gave us all a goal to reach in a set amount of time,” said Nancy Wolbert.

Fifty pounds were shed between the four family members.

“Jesse Kelley was our wellness & weight loss coach. He helped us by giving us some ideas on how to improve and increase our cardiovascular exercise to enable us to burn more calories during each workout. He also helped us set a reasonable goal and gave us tips on how to keep a healthy mindset while on our weight loss journey,” Nancy said.

Team Wolbert worked hard to motivate each other during the challenge, and that led them to their success.

“We started a family group chat to keep each of us motivated during the process. We also planned evenings to work out together to hold each other accountable. On top of the workouts, we had weekly healthy meals that we enjoyed together, as well as sharing tips and recipes to help each other out.”

“We fed off of the success that each of us achieved. This also helped keep us stay motivated throughout the process, and encourage each other,” Nancy explained.

“We would like to thank the YMCA for being a great place for the whole family to work out. These challenges are a great way to not only get involved in the local YMCA community, but to also encourage a healthy lifestyle.”

The YMCA hosts monthly challenges that help motivate members to lose weight, stay in shape, become stronger, and lead a healthy lifestyle. New members are offered support through the SmartStart program which provides three sessions of one-on-one work with a wellness coach.

