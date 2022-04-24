A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely. Low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 2am and 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers between 8am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Patchy frost after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday – Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

