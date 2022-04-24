All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Joe Roudebush
Joe Roudebush served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Joseph L. “Joe” Roudebush
Born: August 10, 1937
Died: March 24, 2022
Hometown: Chicora, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Joe was stationed in Germany while serving in the U.S. Army.
He also served the community through his memberships with the Chicora Alliance Church, the American Legion Post in Chicora, and the Chicora VFW post.
Military honors were accorded by members of the Chicora and Brady’s Bend American Legion Posts at the Chicora Alliance Church following his funeral service.
He was laid to rest in the St. John Reformed Church Cemetery, Chicora.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.