Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bacon Breakfast Pizza

This breakfast pizza appeals to all ages!

Ingredients

1 tube (13.8 ounces) refrigerated pizza crust

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided



6 large eggs2 tablespoons water1 package (3 ounces) of bacon bits1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 400°. Unroll and press dough onto the bottom and 1/2 in. up sides of a greased 15x10x1-in. pan. Prick thoroughly with a fork; brush with 1 tablespoon oil. Bake until lightly browned, 7-8 minutes.

-Meanwhile, whisk together eggs and water. In a nonstick skillet, heat the remaining oil over medium heat. Add eggs; cook and stir just until thickened and no liquid egg remains. Spoon over crust. Sprinkle with bacon bits and cheeses.

-Bake until cheese is melted, 5-7 minutes.

