CU Track & Field: Carver’s PR Highlights Second Day at Robert Morris

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Mackenzie Carver PR’ed with one of the best times in program history in the 800m, highlighting the second and final day of the Benson/Hodges Memorial Invitational hosted by Robert Morris.

Carver had one of the standout performances of the day, hitting a new PR in the 800m that cracked the top-five on the program’s all-time outdoor performance list. Carver placed fifth in the field with a time of 2:17.94, pushing her past Danielle Tarr’s 2017 performance (2:18.6) to take fifth on the all-time list. That also represented a PSAC qualifying time in the event. Alice Fernald came up just shy of that mark, finishing in 2:26.30.

Shelly Jones took second in the Shot Put, beating competitors from Division I universities as well as fellow PSAC student-athletes. She put the shot 12.57m, her best mark of the season by more than a third of a meter. Emma Pesicka took eighth in the field with a mark of 10.91m. Pesicka, though, was Clarion’s top finisher in the Discus, throwing the implement 37.71m to take third overall. Madison Brooks was not far behind her, taking fifth with a 35.81m, while Jones placed sixth at 35.76m.

The jumps were a rich spot for the Golden Eagles, with several athletes exceeding their season or career bests. Delaney Beard broke her PR in the Triple Jump for the second time this season, hitting a mark of 11.20m to take second in the field. Jenna Uncapher had a standout day in the Long Jump, clearing five meters for the first time in her career with a 5.11m mark. That placed her fourth in the field and first among non-Division I competitors. Leah Perry also PR’ed in the event, taking seventh with a mark of 4.87m.

In the sprints and hurdles, Perry finished fourth in the 100H with a time of 16.53, while Kaylen Sharrow ran close behind at 16.79. Antonia Fenice placed fourth in the 100m with a time of 14.03, while Sharrow took seventh in the 200m with a time of 27.50.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.