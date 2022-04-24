Forest County Woman Accused of Assaulting, Restraining Child With Duct Tape Waives Hearing

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Forest County woman after a child was reportedly assaulted and restrained with duct tape were recently waived for court.

According to court documents, the following criminal charges against 37-year-old Karisa Lynn Rue, of East Hickory, were waived for court in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller on Tuesday, April 19:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

The case was transferred to the Forest County Court of Common Pleas.

She remains free on $100,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing for 32-year-old Harland Joseph Rue, of East Hickory, that was scheduled for April 19 was continued and will resume on May 17 with Judge Miller presiding.

He faces the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He also remains free on $100,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

On March 14, 2022, PSP Marienville responded to a call from a Forest County CYS supervisor regarding an incident that took place on March 13, 2022, at a location in Hickory Township, Forest County, between Karisa Rue, Harland Rue, and a child, according to a criminal complaint.

In the presence of the CYS supervisor, on March 14, around 4:30 p.m., a PSP Trooper spoke with the child (victim) in the Forest County CYS office.

The victim informed the officer that on the afternoon of March 13, (his/her) right hand was physically restrained with duct tape. The restraint was placed from the knuckles of the victim’s hand up past the wrist which prevented the use of the right hand. The victim was forced to shower while (his/her) hands were bound, and then the victim’s restraints were removed. The victim’s hand and wrist were once again restrained, and then the victim was told to go to bed where the victim was further restrained, according to the complaint.

During an interview with Karisa Rue, she reportedly stated there was arguing and issues with the child, so after dinner, she restrained the child with duct tape, and that the child was duct-taped from approximately 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Police also interviewed Harland Rue, and he reportedly stated that on the afternoon of March 13, there was arguing and issues with the child and he struck (him/her) in the right side of the right leg with a closed fist three times in an effort to discipline the child. Harlan Rue also acknowledged that the child was physically restrained on (his/her) right hand up past the child’s wrist and that he did not attempt to free the child.

The trooper observed redness and bruising to the victim’s right leg with was consistent with closed fist strikes and red markings on the child’s right wrist and right ankle caused by the duct tape, according to the complaint.

Harland Rue was arraigned at 10:00 p.m. on Monday, March 14, and Karisa Rue was arraigned at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, with Judge Miller presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

