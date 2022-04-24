Fryburg Mayfest ‘Heroes Among Us’ 5K to Be Held in Honor of Doug Smerkar

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Fryburg Mayfest’s Heroes Among Us 2022 5K will be held on Friday, May 27, in honor of Doug Smerkar.

The proceeds from the Fun Run/Walk will be donated to the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department.

This year’s theme “Heroes Among Us” is ideal for Doug Smerkar, who was a well-known and respected individual in the community of Fryburg.

Doug passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the age of 63 surrounded by his family at home.

He dedicated 46 years of his life to the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department and the community. He was currently serving as an Engineer in the department, but he had held many positions in the past including Fire Chief. He also served on the board of the Shippenville/Elk Ambulance Service.

First responders from across Clarion County and beyond joined family and friends to pay their last respects to longtime Washington Township firefighter Doug Smerkar on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

As a way of life, Doug always responded willingly and was recently disappointed when he was unable to physically help, due to his illness. Although his health kept him from responding to calls, his heart continued to be with each firefighter as they answered calls and attended work nights.

He worked for both CP Leach Insurance and Glatfelter Insurance Group, specializing in insurance for fire departments. Doug’s profession even protected his fellow firefighters.

As a proud father, Doug and his wife, Julie, raised their daughter, Darla, and two sons, Shane and Mathias in their hometown of Fryburg. His passion for helping others has been passed on to his family, as they are all involved in serving the community in different capacities. He was especially proud of his two grandchildren Aiden and Sara.

Join the Mayfest Community Association in showing appreciation to Doug’s family by donating to The Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department and/or participating in their 5K Fun Run/Walk on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Please send donations to MAYFEST 5K, P.O.Box 116, Fryburg, PA 16326, and earmark donations to the WTVFD.

Sign Up for the 5K Fun Run/Walk

The 5K Fun Run/Walk is on Friday, May 27, at 7:00 p.m. sharp. Please arrive early to register at the church community center (former school) across from St. Michael Church.

The race begins and ends at St. Michael Church located at 18765 Route 208 in Fryburg.

The course is through Fryburg and Marble on all blacktop surfaces. The course is the same as in previous years and the course description can be found at Fryburgmayfest.com.

The entry fee is $20.00 – non-refundable. Register by May 12, 2022, to ensure a t-shirt on the day of the race.

The entry fee is $25.00 on the day of the race, and t-shirts will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Something new to the Fun Run/Walk this year:

In addition to individual entries, the Mayfest Community Association is including teams for this year’s race. It is preferred that there are three people per team, but if there are more than three individuals, the top three scores will be added together for the “team score.” During the evening of the race, the participants need to let the timer know the team name and who is on the team. There will be medals for the first, second, and third place winners.

