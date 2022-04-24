Two Life-Flighted After ATV Crash in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two people were life-flighted to trauma centers following an ATV crash that occurred on Saturday evening in Washington Township.

A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher told exploreClarion.com that the accident was called in on Saturday, April 23, at 8:33 p.m.

It happened on Marble Strobleton Road in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Two people, a male and a female, were life-flighted to trauma centers for treatment of serious injuries.

The dispatcher said Marienville-based State Police, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department, Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Service, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 11:10 p.m.

