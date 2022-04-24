Vehicle Crashes into Tree Off Route 208; Driver, Passenger Escape Injuries

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police say a driver and his passenger escaped injuries as his vehicle crashed into a tree off State Route 208 in Elk Township.

According to police, the accident happened around 3:47 p.m. on Monday, April 18, on State Route 208, near Culbertson Road, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say 34-year-old William P. Weaver, of Punxsutawney, was traveling south on Route 208. As Weaver was negotiating a left-hand curve, his 2020 Chevrolet began to fishtail, and he lost control of the vehicle. It traveled across the northbound lane and subsequently crashed into a tree.

Both Weaver and his passenger, 29-year-old Jordan J. Popolis, of Sligo, were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported, according to police.

Weaver was charged with a traffic violation.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Friday, April 11, 2022.

