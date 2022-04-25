 

Additional Details Released on ATV Crash in Washington Township; Two People Life-Flighted

Monday, April 25, 2022 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

life flightWASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Additional details were released on an ATV crash in which two people were life-flighted to an Erie hospital on Saturday night.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:55 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, on Marble Strobleton Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

The operator of the ATV, a 31-year-old man, and his passenger, a 27-year-old woman, both of Lucinda, suffered suspected serious injuries.

Both occupants were transported to UPMC Hamot (Erie).

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, Marienville-based State Police, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department, Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Service, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 11:10 p.m.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to police.

The names of the occupants were not released.

