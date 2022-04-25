A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely. Low around 46. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 3pm, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Areas of frost after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night – Patchy frost after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday – Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

