BHS Clarion Hospital Awarded Business of the Year for Community Service

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital was named the 2021 Business of the Year for Community Service during the Clarion Area Chamber’s annual award dinner on Saturday night.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

“Community service from a business standpoint is typically a program through which a company commits its efforts to giving back to the community,” said Clarion Chamber Executive Director Tracy Becker. “For some companies, this may mean having organized volunteer activities. For others, it may involve recruiting employees to volunteer.”

“(Clarion Hospital) has supported this community in many ways through organized events, financial boosts to the economy of the area, and improving the quality of life to local residents.”

Clarion Hospital employs approximately 375 people and recently invested more than $20 million into Clarion County, including an upcoming emergency department renovation and a brand new health and wellness center at Trinity Point.

The hospital holds multiple health screening events and helps plan a multi-phasic event each year. It recently completed a community health needs assessment to identify gaps in care for Clarion County and have designed an implementation plan to address those needs. In addition, the hospital holds various blood drives, health fairs, diabetes education, breastfeeding classes and a senior wellness expo.

Clarion Hospital also started an exercise institute to implement various types of exercise to help reduce illness and promote longevity of life to residents of Clarion County. They worked with the local community to raise more than $400k to buy 3D mammography equipment. Also, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarion Hospital partnered with the county leadership to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics.

In 2021, Clarion Hospital’s Cancer Center was able to relieve the financial burden imposed by cancer treatments to over 95 patients.

Clarion Hospital President Steven Davis is a board member of the Clarion County Economic Development Council and holds seats on the county’s EMS Task Force and the Clarion University Advisory Council.

Other winners included Jim Kriebel, Citizen of the Year; Northwest Bank, Business Education Partner of the Year; and Barry Shein, Lifetime Achievement award.

The event was held at the Clarion Moose Lodge.

