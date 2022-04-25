Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Panther
Monday, April 25, 2022 @ 12:04 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Panther.
Panther is a young male Cattle Dog & Labrador Retriever mix.
He is house-trained.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Panther was surrendered to the shelter.
He is playful, friendly, smart, and athletic.
For more information on Panther, or to schedule an appointment to visit him, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
