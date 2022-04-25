Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Broccoli Quiche Cups

Make this crustless quiche in muffin cups or in a regular-size pie tin!

Ingredients

1 cup chopped fresh broccoli

1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese



6 large eggs, lightly beaten3/4 cup heavy whipping cream1/2 cup bacon bits1 shallot, minced1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 350°. Divide broccoli and cheese among 12 greased muffin cups.

-Whisk together remaining ingredients; pour into cups. Bake until set, 15-20 minutes.

