Clarion-Limestone Cruises Past Keystone in Five Innings, 13-1, as Lions Have Big Day at the Plate, on the Mound

KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Playing just its third game of the season and first since April 14, the Clarion-Limestone baseball team cruised to a 13-1, five-inning victory over homestanding Keystone on Monday afternoon.

(Tommy Smith makes a pitch for C-L in a game against A-C Valley/Union at Pullman Park earlier this season/Photo by Diane Lutz)

“It was good to finally get out and play a game today,” said C-L head coach Todd Smith. “The good thing today was that we were able to get everyone involved in the game. We have a couple more games scheduled this week, so we knew we’d have to spread out our pitching a little bit today.”

Tommy Smith led the C-L offense with a 4-for-4 effort, including a double, four runs scored, and three RBIs. Corbin Coulson added a pair of hits. Logan Lutz, Bryson Huwar, Jordan Hesdon, Nick Aaron, Aiden Coulson, and Kohen Kemmer added one hit each to round out the 12-hit attack.



Huwar hit an RBI double while also driving in a run on a ground out while Lutz, Hesdon, and Aaron each drove in a run.

C-L (2-1) scored two runs in the first, five in the second, two in the third, and four in the fourth. Keystone scored their lone run in the fourth inning.

Huwar pitched two innings, allowing two baserunners on a strikeout with a passed ball and also hitting one batter. He struck out seven while throwing just 24 pitches.

Tommy Smith pitched one inning, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. Brady Fowkes pitched two innings, allowing one earned run on three hits.

Drew Keth, Aiden Sell, Spencer Heeter, and Ian Keth collected one hit each for the Panthers. Sell hit a triple and scored the lone run on a wild pitch.

Sam Houge suffered the loss.

Hesdon drove in a run with an RBI ground out while another run scored on a wild pitch to stake C-L to a 2-0 lead after one.

Smith and Aaron each drove in a run in the second, while two scored on wild pitches with another scoring on an error for a 7-0 lead after two.

Smith hit an RBI single while Huwar added an RBI double in the third for a 9-0 lead after three.

Lutz hit an RBI single, Smith a run scoring double, and Huwar a run scoring ground out with another run scoring on a wild pitch for a 13-0 lead through the top of the fourth.

Sell tripled to right field leading off the bottom of the fourth before scoring on a wild pitch.

Keystone had a potential second run thrown out at the plate to end the game in the bottom of the fifth inning.



