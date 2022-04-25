Coroner ID’s Woman Killed in Biking Accident in Kennerdell

KENNERDELL, Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Coroner confirmed the identity of a woman who died following an accident on the bike trail in Kennerdell on Saturday evening.

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh was called to the scene around 9:42 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, after a woman died following a bicycle accident on the trail.

Rugh identified the woman as 54-year-old Deanna Miller.

“She (Miller) was riding her bicycle, apparently (on) Saturday afternoon, and fell,” Rugh told exploreVenango.com..

“She had a long fall,” Rugh added.

Miller was reportedly ejected from her bicycle and then fell down a cliff.

Rugh said the cause of death is traumatic (cardiac) arrest from blunt force injuries.

Miller was a member of the local musical duo The Ryver Nymphs.

