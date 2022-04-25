East Brady Holds Great American Cleanup

EAST BRADY, Pa. (EYT) – It was a dry and partly sunny day when volunteers in East Brady and surrounding communities participated in the annual Great American Cleanup of PA, held this year in East Brady on Saturday, April 23.

(PICTURED ABOVE: Marty Henry and Jim Mortimer.)

Twenty-one local volunteers and five workers from Clarion County Probation picked up over 40 bags of litter along residential streets, State Route 68, and in the parks and playgrounds.

Sidewalks in town were swept.

In conjunction with this activity, Scott’s Landscaping trimmed bushes and trees at the Fuhrer Parklet at the Sergeant Carl F. Curran II Bridge, and volunteers removed debris.

Farmer’s National Bank provided the use of their parking lot for set-up. The Old Bank Deli donated donuts, cookies, and coffee. Bags, safety vests, and work gloves were provided by PennDOT.

The event was sponsored by the East Brady Area Development Corporation.

