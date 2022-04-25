 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

East Brady Holds Great American Cleanup

Monday, April 25, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

EB CleanupEAST BRADY, Pa. (EYT) – It was a dry and partly sunny day when volunteers in East Brady and surrounding communities participated in the annual Great American Cleanup of PA, held this year in East Brady on Saturday, April 23.

(PICTURED ABOVE: Marty Henry and Jim Mortimer.)

Twenty-one local volunteers and five workers from Clarion County Probation picked up over 40 bags of litter along residential streets, State Route 68, and in the parks and playgrounds.

Sidewalks in town were swept.

In conjunction with this activity, Scott’s Landscaping trimmed bushes and trees at the Fuhrer Parklet at the Sergeant Carl F. Curran II Bridge, and volunteers removed debris.

Brock Allshouse and Sabrina Johns

Brock Allshouse and Sabrina Johns

Farmer’s National Bank provided the use of their parking lot for set-up. The Old Bank Deli donated donuts, cookies, and coffee. Bags, safety vests, and work gloves were provided by PennDOT.

The event was sponsored by the East Brady Area Development Corporation.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.