Featured Local Job: Full-Time Elementary Teachers

Monday, April 25, 2022 @ 09:04 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion Area School District is anticipating openings for multiple Permanent Full-Time Elementary Teachers for the 2022-2023 school year.

A Pennsylvania certification in PK-4 or K-6 is required.

Send letter of interest, resume, PA Standard Application, Act 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances, copy of certification, transcript and three letters of recommendation to:

Dr. Joseph Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District
221 Liberty Street
Clarion, PA 16214

E.O.E

Applications must be received by May 16, 2022.


