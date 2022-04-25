Featured Local Job: Full-Time Elementary Teachers

Clarion Area School District is anticipating openings for multiple Permanent Full-Time Elementary Teachers for the 2022-2023 school year.

A Pennsylvania certification in PK-4 or K-6 is required.

Send letter of interest, resume, PA Standard Application, Act 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances, copy of certification, transcript and three letters of recommendation to:

Dr. Joseph Carrico, Superintendent



Clarion Area School District221 Liberty StreetClarion, PA 16214

E.O.E

Applications must be received by May 16, 2022.

