Jim Kriebel Named Clarion Chamber Citizen of the Year

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Jim Kriebel, President and CEO of Kriebel Gas, was named the 2021 Citizen of the Year during the Clarion Area Chamber’s annual award dinner on Saturday night.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Kriebel, the son of Edward and Ruth Kriebel, was born and raised in Clarion County.

He graduated from Clarion Limestone High School in 1964 and then graduated from the University of Miami with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

After college, Kriebel returned to Clarion and started Kriebel Gas with his father. Today, Jim and his brothers, Gary and Greg, serve as managing general partners of Kriebel Wells partnerships, made up of 1,600 natural gas wells in 14 Western Pennsylvania counties.

“You may not see his photo in the paper often, but be assured that he is a part of many successful projects in Clarion County,” said Clarion Chamber Executive Director Tracy Becker “He has helped improve the quality of life here in Clarion County and has helped to make our community a better place to live, work and enjoy.”

Kriebel has served his community in various capacities, most recently are his commitments to the new Clarion Blueprint Multi-Generational Park, the new Clarion County YMCA and Rail 66 Trail. He has served as a board member and has volunteered on various committees, including the Church of God in Clarion, a local bank, the Clarion Hospital Foundation, The Clarion University Foundation, and the Clarion County Industrial Development Authority. He has also been a long-time donor to Clarion University, the Clarion Hospital and The Children’s Scholarship Fund of Pennsylvania.

Jim and his wife, Penny, reside in Shippenville, Pennsylvania. They have two children and seven grandchildren.

Other winners included Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital, Business of the Year for Community Service; Northwest Bank, Business Education Partner of the Year; and Barry Shein, Lifetime Achievement award.

The event was held at the Clarion Moose Lodge.

