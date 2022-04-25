Norma Jean (Haines) Hartle, 85, passed away April 21, 2022, at her home in Conway, South Carolina.

Norma was born in Highland Township, Pennsylvania, November 1, 1936.

She was the daughter of Alva Blain “AB” Haines and Ethel (Gilmore) Haines – Shrum.

Norma attended North Clarion High School and graduated from Clarion Area High School in 1954.

She was a gifted singer, selected to both the Pennsylvania State and Mid-State Pennsylvania Choruses, also played the drums, and was a cheerleader.

As a girl, Norma sang at her church and later performed for numerous wedding ceremonies and events.

Norma married Joseph L. Hartle on February 19, 1955, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Crown, PA.

Together, they resided in Clarion, PA, Gainesville, FL, Daytona Beach, FL, and presently made their home in Conway, SC.

Norma graduated from Clarion State College with a Bachelor’s degree in Education in 1974 and attained a Master’s of Education degree in 1979.

She was a teacher at Keystone Elementary School in Knox, PA, and later enjoyed working as a receptionist for Weight Watchers.

Nearly daily, Norma could be found working in her flower garden.

Always an impeccable homemaker and a wonderful hostess, Norma often hosted family gatherings and events.

While residing in Gainesville, Norma and Joe enjoyed attending and following the Florida Gators football and basketball teams.

Norma could always be found cheering on her children at their sporting events; regardless of the distance or weather…Norma was there.

She was a documenter of life, often journaling.

Norma’s photo album collection spans several generations.

Her children could count on receiving a calendar every Christmas with all family birthdays and anniversaries already noted.

Norma is survived by her husband, Joe, sons Joseph (Deb) of Summerville, SC, David of Huntsville, AL (and his partner Khadijah Kalokoh, Arlington, VA), Michael of Mauldin, SC, Mark of Taylors, SC, and daughter Karen (Phil) Wassum of Olive Branch, MS.

Also surviving are her sisters Joyce Gillette of Venice, FL, and Cathy (Steve) Wencil of Clarion, PA, along with numerous grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Clarence “Grinny” Shrum, brother Bill Shrum, and son Steven J. Hartle.

The family would like to thank Agape Hospice.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 on Tuesday, April 26, at St. James Catholic Church, 1071 Academy Drive, Conway, SC, with visitation preceding at 11 am.

Rite of Committal will immediately follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, 1000 Hwy 544, Conway, SC.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is helping assist the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org) in tribute to Norma.

