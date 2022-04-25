Police Release Details of Rollover Crash on I-80 in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township on April 17.

According to police, the crash occurred as 20-year-old Nadiir D. Gourdine, of Brookhaven, was traveling westbound on Interstate 80, approximately one mile before Exit 64, Clarion Township, on Sunday, April 17, around 1:24 a.m.

Police say for unknown reasons, Gourdine’s 2009 Nissan Altima traveled off the roadway and onto the northern berm. Gourdine then attempted to correct the vehicle, swerving back onto the roadway. At this time, the vehicle spun approximately 180 degrees, counter-clockwise, before striking a guide rail on the southern berm. The vehicle continued in a southwestern direction before rolling onto its roof.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service transported Gourdine to Clarion Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

He was not using a seat belt.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

