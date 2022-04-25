Robert W. “Bob, Skeeter, Doc” Daugherty, 87, of Victory Heights died at home, peacefully in his sleep, on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Born May 23, 1934 in Seneca.

He was the son of Cyrus W. And Luella Clark Daugherty.

Bob grew up roaming the fields and woods of Seneca.

Often skipping school to hunt or work at the Morrison Farm.

He graduated from Cranberry High School in 1952.

While working at the Texaco Station he met his sweetheart, Phyllis Books Daugherty.

They married on August 27, 1955 and enjoyed 64 years together. Phyllis died in 2019.

He was a Corporal/ Specialist 4 in the U.S Army at Fort Lewis Washington and a member of the rifle team.

While there he won the Army Excellence in Division and Post Artillery Marksmanship Award.

He was selected for the NRA Legion of Honor in 2004.

As a young man, Bob worked at Harry’s Texaco Station in Seneca, Marshalls Bread Company, LC Emanuele, and General Electric.

Mr. Daugherty retired in 1997 after 42 years at Joy Manufacturing in Franklin PA.

While at Joy he worked as a Machinist, Foreman, and General Foreman.

Doc valued his years at Joy and the many lasting friendships from his time there.

Bob and his brother, Ken, enjoyed racing and drove #155 at Tri-City and many area Speedways and as far away as Daytona racing on the beach.

Hunting was his passion and he enjoyed hunting trips to Montana and Idaho with his buddies.

Surviving are his daughters, Lori (Fred) Switzer and Amy (Mike) Ginkel, his Daughter-in-law, Cathy Daugherty, a sister, Brenda Seigworth, and a special cousin, Dennis Clark. Seven grandchildren, Jillian (Eric) Podosek, Michael Daugherty, Daniel Switzer and fiancée Heather Grimm, Kyle Ginkel, Jennifer Daugherty, Gavin Switzer, and Samantha Daugherty.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Steven and Ronald Daugherty and Sisters Jean Weaver, Lois Shultz, brothers, Charles and Ken Daugherty, and their spouses.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Tuesday and from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Wednesday.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Darrell Greenawalt, Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will follow at Brandon Cemetery.

Memorial Contribution be made to Shriners Hospital of Erie, 1645 W. 8th St. Erie, PA 16505, Operation Smile 3641 Faculty Boulevard Virginia Beach, VA 23453 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

