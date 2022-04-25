Say What?!: Black Bear Takes Daylight Stroll Through North Carolina City’s Downtown

A black bear went for a stroll in a North Carolina city’s downtown, and police said the bruin incident was the third to which they responded in as many weeks.

Witnesses captured video Thursday afternoon when a black bear wearing a wildlife enforcement tracking collar was spotted taking a daylight stroll through downtown Asheville.

