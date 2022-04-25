 

Services Set for Gwendolyn Marie Best

Monday, April 25, 2022 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-13LS6jSz7s90CGwendolyn Marie Best, age 96, of Knox, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, February 22, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. Reverend Ken Tack will officiate over the service.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Gwendolyn Best to the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 937 Twin Church Road, Knox, PA 16232.

Online condolences can be viewed or shared by visiting www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

A full obituary can be found here.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc.

