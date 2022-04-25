SPONSORED: Easter Savings All Month Long at Clarion Ford
Monday, April 25, 2022 @ 12:04 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Check out the continuous Easter savings happening all month long at Clarion Ford.
Get 0.9% financing for 36 months on a NEW 2022 Ford EcoSport.
Get 0.9% financing for 36 months on a NEW 2022 Ford Escape.
Get $500 bonus cash PLUS 0.9% financing for 36 months on NEW 2022 Ford Edge SE AWD.
Get 0.9% financing for 36 months on a NEW 2022 Ford Explorer.
Get $500 bonus cash PLUS 0.9% financing for 36 months on NEW 2022 Ford F-150 Models.
Visit them on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.
Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”
