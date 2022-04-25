SPONSORED: Working at Beverage-Air: Start Your Career in Manufacturing and Become an Essential Worker Today
At Beverage-Air, we are proud to be part of the nation’s critical infrastructure.
A LEADER IN COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION FOR THE FOODSERVICE INDUSTRY.
At Beverage-Air, we build products that help the food-service industry maintain critical holding temperatures ensuring the product that reaches your table was stored in a food-safe environment. Our products are trusted by some of the largest operators in the industry. Whether the equipment is for holding frozen fries at a national QSR like McDonald’s or the cold refreshing beverage on tap at your favorite Pa. tavern, producing a quality product is a mission we hold dear.
Throughout our rich history, from our first-ever horizontal bottle cooler in 1944 to the comprehensive product offering available today, we pride ourselves on making Beverage-Air the most trusted refrigeration partner to the foodservice industries.
To be a leader in commercial refrigeration takes commitment. It takes all of us from the factory floor to the executive offices, working together to accomplish this common goal.
WHAT MAKES WORKING AT BEVERAGE-AIR SPECIAL?
Due to the important role we play in this process, we are looking for people who can help us accomplish our goal of delivering quality products. If you take pride in your workmanship, Beverage-Air is looking for you. We value every member of our team and their individual contributions to our shared success. That’s why we’re committed to promoting a healthy and secure workplace, along with a comprehensive package of benefits that provides immediate and long-term opportunities in support of our workforce.
BEVERAGE-AIR EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INCLUDE:
• Healthcare (medical, dental, and vision)
• 401K retirement plans with vesting and company matching
• Basic life and AD&D insurance
• Disability insurance (short and long term)
• Paid vacation and holidays
• Multiple shift operation with shift differential
• Employee’s child’s college education scholarship award opportunities
• Virtual health care through Teledoc
• Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
• Health Savings Account (HSA)
• Prescription drug benefit
• Discounted wellness premium
• Company-paid Employee Assistance Plan (EAP)
• Financial Wellness Plan and Identity Theft Protection/Legal Services
We’re proud to offer the most advanced technology and unmatched product innovation in the refrigeration market today. We are one of the last remaining companies in our industry to design, engineer, and manufacture the majority of our products exclusively in the United States. And, with our track record of proven performance, we remain committed to being a “Made In The USA” company. Beverage-Air continues to invest in our facility and our employees. We take pride and ownership in what we do — and it’s what makes Beverage-Air a great place to work.
To learn more about Beverage-Air, our benefits, and/or current employment opportunities, visit: beverage-air.com/careers.
Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.
