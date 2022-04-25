 

State Police Calls: Criminal Trespass, Disorderly Conduct

Monday, April 25, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

psp carArea state police responded to the following calls:

Criminal Trespassing

Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of trespassing in the location of Main Street, Strattanville Borough, Clarion County, on Saturday, April 23, around 3:25 p.m.

The victim is listed as a 43-year-old Strattanville woman.

Additional details were not released.

Disorderly Conduct

Franklin-based State Police responded to a residence along Aaron Road, in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, for a report of an argument on Saturday, April 23, around 5:56 p.m.

According to police, the argument was loud enough that it caused a public disturbance and an inconvenience to the surrounding homes.

Charges were filed against a 34-year-old male and a 29-year-old female, both of Venus.

The names of the individuals charged were not released.


