State Police Release Details of Burglary at Pinegrove Township Residence

PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a burglary in which thousands of dollars worth of property was reportedly stolen from a residence in Pinegrove Township earlier this month.

Franklin-based State Police responded to a residence along State Highway 157, on April 1, around 11:22 a.m., for a reported burglary.

Upon investigation, police made contact with 27-year-old Paul Long, of Franklin, on the premises.

According to police, Long was taken into custody and charged with burglary.

The following items were reportedly stolen:

– 2004 Toyocar Van Container Trailer (no price listed)

– 2010 Honda HRV (no price listed)

– 1953 Ford Jubilee Tractor, Value $3,000.00

– 2011 John Deere Riding Lawn Mower, Value $1,000.00

– Commemorative Cross Pens, Value $400.00

– Various Tools, Value $300.00

– Clear Glass Bowl, Value $15.00

– 20-Gauge Shotgun, Value $150.00

– Winchester .22 Bolt Action Rifle (no price listed)

– Unknown Make Revolver (no price listed)

According to court documents, Long was charged with the following offenses on April 3 during a preliminary arraignment in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Trespass By Motor Vehicle, Summary

Unable to post $20,000.00 monetary bail, Long was lodged in the Venango County Jail on April 3.

The case was held for court on April 13 and transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.