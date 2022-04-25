 

State Police Release Results of Roving Patrol

Monday, April 25, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police New aCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police conducted a roving patrol within Clarion County, on Saturday, April 23.

PSP Clarion was scheduled to conduct a DUI checkpoint; however, in its place, a roving patrol was initiated from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

During the above date and time, troopers initiated 44 traffic stops for vehicle code violations. Of those contacts, three DUI arrests were made, and 14 traffic citations were issued in conjunction with the DUI arrests.

Additionally, two operators were cited for driving with a suspended license, and four other traffic citations were issued.

There were also 44 warnings issued.


