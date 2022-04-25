Terry “Ted” Eugene McGarrity, 66, of Tionesta and formerly of New Bethlehem, went to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, April 23, 2022, following an extended illness at the Clarion Hospital surrounded by his family.

Born on August 31, 1955, in Kittanning, he was the son of Dale E. “Butch” and W. Lorraine (Shumaker) McGarrity.

He was married on December 27, 1980, to Karen L. (Pitts).

Ted worked in several businesses before receiving his calling into ministry.

He started as an Associate Pastor for the Oakland Church of God in Distant.

From there he went to Pastor at the Akron Church of God in Akron, Indiana, then to the Morganton First Church of God in Morganton, North Carolina, and then Tionesta Church of God in Tionesta.

He enjoyed time spent with family and friends.

He also enjoyed playing softball, volleyball, and golf. He was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Karen L. McGarrity of Tionesta, two sons, Matthew Terry McGarrity of Tionesta and Joshua Ted McGarrity of Hickory, North Carolina, two grandchildren, Weston Joshua McGarrity and Keyleigh Ann McGarrity, his mother, W. Lorraine McGarrity, a brother, Richard McGarrity, a sister, Cindy Kline and her husband, Dave, all of Oak Ridge and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dale E. McGarrity.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Oakland Church of God in Distant.

A Celebration of Life service will follow at 3:00 pm at the church with Pastor Rebecca New-Edson and Pastor Jimmy Swogger co-officiating.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

