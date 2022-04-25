 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Terry “Ted” Eugene McGarrity

Monday, April 25, 2022 @ 06:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-BciUDBWRS7b8Y4Terry “Ted” Eugene McGarrity, 66, of Tionesta and formerly of New Bethlehem, went to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, April 23, 2022, following an extended illness at the Clarion Hospital surrounded by his family.

Born on August 31, 1955, in Kittanning, he was the son of Dale E. “Butch” and W. Lorraine (Shumaker) McGarrity.

He was married on December 27, 1980, to Karen L. (Pitts).

Ted worked in several businesses before receiving his calling into ministry.

He started as an Associate Pastor for the Oakland Church of God in Distant.

From there he went to Pastor at the Akron Church of God in Akron, Indiana, then to the Morganton First Church of God in Morganton, North Carolina, and then Tionesta Church of God in Tionesta.

He enjoyed time spent with family and friends.

He also enjoyed playing softball, volleyball, and golf. He was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Karen L. McGarrity of Tionesta, two sons, Matthew Terry McGarrity of Tionesta and Joshua Ted McGarrity of Hickory, North Carolina, two grandchildren, Weston Joshua McGarrity and Keyleigh Ann McGarrity, his mother, W. Lorraine McGarrity, a brother, Richard McGarrity, a sister, Cindy Kline and her husband, Dave, all of Oak Ridge and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dale E. McGarrity.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Oakland Church of God in Distant.

A Celebration of Life service will follow at 3:00 pm at the church with Pastor Rebecca New-Edson and Pastor Jimmy Swogger co-officiating.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.