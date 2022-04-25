Thomas G. McFarland, 79, of Harrisville passed away April 23, 2022 at the Caring Place.

Tom was born October 20, 1942 in Irwin Township, Venango County, he was the son of the late Ella Mae Koehler McLaughlin.

Tom graduated from Moniteau High School.

After graduation Tom enlisted in the United States Army.

He proudly served during peacetime as a tank mechanic.

Tom married Carol Latchaw on June 4, 1966; she survives.

Tom retired from Sharon Steel and WCI Warren as an electrician.

He was member of the Grove City Masonic Lodge and also the Steel Workers Union.

Earlier in life Tom was an active 4-H leader in Venango County.

He taught many children through the years to play tennis for 4H.

He was Carol’s right hand man when it came to helping with the cub scout’s Carol lead.

In the winter he loved to ride snowmobiles and, in the summer, he was always up for a game of golf.

He loved to take camping trips and always took his fishing rod with him.

Tom loved to be busy always tinkering on something in the garage.

Loved ones to cherish his memory is his wife Carol McFarland of Harrisville, his son Gregg McFarland of Hawaii, his daughter Tracy McFarland and Matthew of Polk.

Tom’s sisters Nancy Cogswell and Carol Young, his brothers Ken McFarland and his wife JoAnne and Bob McLaughlin and his wife Helen.

Tom was welcomed into heaven by his mother, his son Jude Tiley, his brother George Owens and a niece Brenda McFarland.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 2-4 and 7-9.

Funeral services will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Frailey officiating from the Union Presbyterian Church in Clintonville.

Burial will take place at Hickory Grove Cemetery.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

