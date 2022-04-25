William H. “Bud / Bill” Curran, 79, of Emlenton, Richland Township, died Saturday morning, April 23, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a brief illness.

He was born in Oil City on March 19, 1943 to the late Michael H. Curran, Sr. and Florence G. (Black) Curran.

Bud attended the Emlenton School.

He was retired from Hickman Lumber where he was employed as a head saw off-bearer for many years.

Bud loved the outdoors, was an avid hunter, and he took pride in working on the farm and taking care of his animals.

He enjoyed watching WWE.

He is survived by two brothers, James Curran and his wife Pat of Mechanicsburg, and Michael Curran and his wife Joyce of Emlenton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters: Cecelia George and her husband Leroy George, Sr., Rose Curran, Geraldine Glass and her husband Edward Glass, and Wilma Davison and her husband Rev. Gerald Davison, Sr.; and an infant sister, Thelma Ruth Curran.

The family would like to thank the Nickleville Presbyterian Church for their care and support for Bud over the last several years.

There will be no visitation held.

Private interment will be made in the Rockland Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at a later date for the immediate family.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Bud’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to assist the family with funeral expenses may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346.

