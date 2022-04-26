 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Tionesta Builders Suppy Has Tubs, Showers & More for Your DIY Projects

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

image (17)SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Tionesta Builders Supply has tubs, showers, plumbing, electrical, hardware, and more for your Do-It-Yourself projects.

Tionesta Builders also has six-month interest-free financing with approved credit.

Stop in at their home improvement center and ask one of their knowledgeable employees for advice on your DIY project.

image (18)

Tionesta Builders Supply has two locations to serve the community better:

Shippenville location:
– 81 Amsler Avenue, Shippenville, PA 16254
Call: 814-226-5040

Tionesta location:
– 613 Route 36, Tionesta, Pennsylvania 16353
Call: 814-755-3561

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/tionestabuilderssupply/
Website: https://www.tionestabuilders.us


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.