A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain showers before 2am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night – Widespread frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday – Widespread frost, mainly before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Widespread frost, mainly after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Friday – Areas of frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night – Areas of frost after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Saturday – Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

