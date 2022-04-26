AAA: Gas Prices Down in Pa.; National Average Rising Again

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.186 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $4.186 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $4.199. The average in Jefferson County is $4.199.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $4.186

Average price during the week of April 18, 2022: $4.204



Average price during the week of April 26, 2021: $3.035

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$4.100 Altoona

$4.232 Beaver

$4.199 Bradford

$4.199 Brookville

$4.173 Butler

$4.186 Clarion

$4.200 DuBois

$4.175 Erie

$4.179 Greensburg

$4.181 Indiana

$4.123 Jeannette

$4.194 Kittanning

$4.176 Latrobe

$4.195 Meadville

$4.226 Mercer

$4.191 New Castle

$4.178 New Kensington

$4.199 Oil City

$4.179 Pittsburgh

$4.199 Sharon

$4.203 Uniontown

$4.199 Warren

$4.182 Washington

Trend Analysis:

Despite several weeks of declining prices, the national average for a gallon of regular gas has risen four cents over the past week to $4.12. Concerns that less Russian oil will enter the global market combined with fears of a COVID-induced economic slowdown in China are causing oil prices to hover around $100 a barrel. As long as the price of oil stays elevated, pump prices could continue to trend upward. This week’s national average is still 12 cents less than a month ago but $1.24 more than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly 1 million barrels to 232.3 million barrels last week. Gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.73 million barrels per day to 8.86 million barrels per day. Although supply and demand factors would have typically supported elevated pump prices, the fluctuating oil price continues to be the main factor influencing prices at the pump.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.72 to settle at $102.07. Crude prices declined despite EIA reporting that total domestic oil inventories decreased by 8.1 million barrels to 413.7 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

