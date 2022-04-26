Barry “Scott” Stewart, 63, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday morning, April 24, 2022.

Born March 8, 1959, in Clarion, Scott was the son of the late Robert and Carolyn Stewart.

Scott graduated from Keystone High School, while in high school he worked for the High Level Golf Course.

He drove truck for multiple local companies for several years then went to work for the Keystone School District for 32 years before retiring in 2020.

On January 15, 1994, Scott married Leonore “Lee” Landers, who survives.

Scott enjoyed hunting, golfing, his morning cup of coffee, campfires, going out west elk hunting in Idaho and Colorado with his brothers and many friends, buggy rides, his dog Ruby, the #4 Saint Bernard, and his cats Sammy and Sandy.

He loved spending time with his grandkids and socializing with his friends and family.

Scott was a member of the Clarion County Rod and Gun Club, Heartbreak Hotel, NRA, North American Hunting Club and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

Along with his wife Scott is survived by his children Megan Stewart, Derek (Becky) Stewart and Kassi (Kelly) Gooden all of Knox; his grandchildren Austin Chapman, Peyton Chapman, Kendrick Stewart, Keegan Stewart, Kaleb Gooden, Kiser Gooden, Kywnn Gooden and Klair Gooden all of Knox and two brothers Mark (Alice) Stewart of Kossuth and Vaughn (Janet) Stewart of Murfreesboro, TN.

Also surviving are Scott’s mother in law Maxine Landers, brothers in law John (Cindy), Sylvan (Karen) and Tom (Karen) a sister in law Julia and several nieces and nephews.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Carolyn and his grandparents Fred and Katie Stewart and Robert and Mildred Botzer.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM on Wednesday and 10 to 11 AM Thursday at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn St., Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Korona Say of the Turkey City Church of God officiating.

Interment will take place at the Starr Cemetery in Knox.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

