Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

If strawberries aren’t available, substitute mandarin oranges and dried cranberries!

Ingredients

1/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup slivered almonds



1 bunch romaine, torn (about 8 cups)1 small onion, halved and thinly sliced2 cups halved fresh strawberries

Dressing:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon sour cream

1 tablespoon 2% milk

2-1/4 teaspoons cider vinegar

1-1/2 teaspoons poppy seeds

Directions

-Place sugar in a small heavy skillet; cook and stir over medium-low heat until melted and caramel-colored, about 10 minutes. Stir in almonds until coated. Spread on foil to cool.

-Place the romaine, sliced onion, and strawberries in a large bowl. Whisk together dressing ingredients; toss with salad. Break candied almonds into pieces; sprinkle over salad.

-Serve immediately.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.