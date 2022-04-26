Clarion County Resident Receives Applebee’s Scholarship; Family Ecstatic, Grateful

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Nick Cherico, of Clarion, has some very proud parents and grandparents after being selected for one of 100 new scholarships from Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar.

(PICTURED: Clarion Applebee’s Manager Darlene Glasser and employee Nick Cherico.)

Applebee’s franchise awarded Nick Cherico a $5,000.00 Bill Palmer Legacy Scholarship based on his academic record, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities, career goals, and objectives, in addition to an online recommendation.

Clarion Applebee’s Manager Darlene Glasser submitted Nick’s application for the scholarship, not telling his family. All family members were surprised and ecstatic about the scholarship.

Nick is the son of Fred and Kim Cherico and the grandson of Ann Cherico and Jim and Sandy Albaugh.

“Nick has a work ethic, and he’s a go-getter,” grandfather Jim Albaugh said. “He has worked super hard during his college days as an R.A. while studying for his degree, earning pretty high grades. He volunteers at a Pittsburgh hospital, provides meals to the homeless every week, is involved on campus with the Student Health Advisory Council, has been working weekend weddings and campus events on Duquesne’s campus – and yet always returning each summer to work at Applebee’s in Clarion. He’s always making sure to check in with family, too. He won one out of 100 scholarships in the nation of franchises, all of us are super proud and truly very thankful.”

As a Clarion Area senior high school student, Nick started working part-time at Clarion Applebee’s in 2018 and then working each summer while attending Duquesne University. He departs Pittsburgh for med school in July to attend Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM).

He will be working again this summer at Clarion Applebee’s.

About the Bill Palmer Legacy Scholarship

During the November 2021 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar annual franchise conference, President John Cywinski announced the launch of the Bill Palmer Legacy Scholarship in honor of Applebee’s late found, Bill Palmer.

The new scholarship program aims to award 100 scholarships annually to current Applebee’s restaurant team members and their children.

“Since its founding, Applebee’s has always focused on its people and making a positive impact on our neighborhoods, and that was because of Bill,” Neighborhood Restaurant Partners CEO Joe Langteau said. “Bill loved this brand and giving back to those people who believe in it. This new scholarship program will allow team members working for Applebee’s and their children the opportunity to continue their education.”

Cywinski added, “Bill was a true pioneer and an industry icon. Most importantly, he was a champion for our exceptional restaurant teams who represent the Applebee’s brand day in and day out, under challenging circumstances. I can’t think of a better legacy for Bill than providing annual college scholarships for deserving team members and their families. He would be very proud of this program.”

