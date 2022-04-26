Clarion Hospital Reports Six New COVID-19 Cases
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported six new positive COVID-19 cases.
The previous report was released on Monday, April 18, 2022.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update April 25, 2022
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 04/24/2022: 22,603
Test obtained at CH: 18,085
Positives: 4,710
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 04/24/2022: 108,736
Tests obtained at BMH: 30,312
Positives: 17,630
Hospital Inpatients as of 04/25/2022, 7:30 a.m.:
Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 3 patients. 0 suspected. 3 confirmed. 0 ICU.
Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
