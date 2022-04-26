Clarion Native Welcomed Home After Receiving Heart Transplant, Gets Second Chance at Life

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions over the past six years for Clarion-native Alexandria Sharrar, who was welcomed home with a lights and sirens last week after receiving a heart transplant at the Cleveland Clinic on March 24.

(PHOTOS/VIDEO: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.)

Alexandria, 26, required a heart transplant after an unusually high heart rate, which was detected while in high school. She was eventually diagnosed with Danon disease, a rare genetic condition characterized by weakening of the heart muscle (cardiomyopathy), and weakening of the muscles used for movement (skeletal muscles myopathy).

Alexandria’s father, Scott, is reminded every day of just how lucky they are for that one school nurse to make an observation on that day six years ago.

“The school nurse at the high school called us in to tell us her heart rate was running really fast,” Scott Sharrar said, who also serves as Zoning Officer for Clarion Borough. “It was running about 180 beats per minute. So, we took her to the emergency room, and they said she had something wrong with her heart, but Clarion wasn’t the place to deal with it.”

After an hour of examining Alexandria at Clarion Hospital, an intern suspected she might be suffering from Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a disorder in which an extra electrical pathway in the heart causes a rapid heartbeat. The Sharrars were referred to Cleveland Clinic, a world leader in transplant medicine.

Two days later, Alexandria had a cardiac ablation, a procedure that scars tissue in your heart to block irregular electrical signals. Doctors also put in a defibrillator and a pacemaker to assist her heart, which may have saved her life.

“(The doctors) told us when they put the defibrillator in her, within two weeks she probably would’ve been dead had we not taken her to the hospital,” Sharrar said.

Multiple surgeries followed in the coming months as doctors Kenneth Zahka and Peter Aziz, of the Cleveland Clinic, eventually diagnosed Alexandria with Danon disease.

“Dr. Aziz said her heart condition is only going to get worse. It’ll never get better, and within five years she would need a heart transplant,” Scott said. “About two years ago, her heart leveled out at about 49 percent working capacity. So, that’s when they said we had to take a serious look at putting her on the transplant list.”

After months of extensive testing to ensure compatibility with a donor, Alexandria was officially placed on the transplant list in October of 2021.

Then, on March 23, nearly six years to the day of Alexandria’s diagnosis, the Sharrars received a phone call that a possible match had been found. But, it still wasn’t going to be easy.

As the Sharrars rushed to Cleveland, Mother Nature stepped in with tornado warnings and heavy rain, which made it nearly impossible to fly the prospective heart. The operation was rescheduled for the next morning.

Nearly a month later, Scott still can’t process the ups and downs of those days.

“It’s been four weeks, and I still haven’t wrapped my head around it,” he said. “It’s hard to explain because you’re happy that it’s happening. Now that she’s going to get a good heart, she’s going to able to lead a normal, healthy life. But, at the same time, there’s so many things that could go wrong, and she could not make it off the operating table. It was hard. I think I’ve done more praying in these last four weeks than I have in my lifetime.”

Eventually, the heart arrived, and to everyone’s relief, Alexandria was in-and-out of the operating room like a routine checkup.

“The doctor came out and told us it was the fastest heart transplant Cleveland Clinic has ever done,” Scott said. “They were literally done in three and a half hours. Typical surgery is six to eight hours. Everything worked perfectly.”

Even after six long years and countless doctors, the Sharrars still hold that one school nurse close to their hearts.

“Mrs. (Tedra) Craig at the high school is our guardian angel. That’s for sure,” Scott said. “We thank her as many times as we can.”

Within two days of the transplant, Alexandria was sitting up, and in four days, she was up and walking. She stayed in the clinic for two weeks before moving to the Transplant House of Cleveland, a nearby complex that provides affordable and temporary housing, as well as a supportive community for organ transplant patients and their families.

Just like the procedure itself, Alexandria’s recovery has been rolling along, and she was given the go-ahead to go back home on Thursday, April 21.

Scott’s fellow firefighters ensured Alexandria would come home to the warmest (and loudest) of welcomes. Three fire trucks from Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 escorted Alexandria and Scott back to their home where hosts of friends and family were waiting.

Even this far along, Alexandria doesn’t have the words to put to the situation.

“I don’t even know how to describe it. Relieved that I got it done,” she said. “I still can’t process. I just still can’t believe I got a transplant.”

Alexandria was not only ecstatic to be reunited with her friends, family, sister Sophia, and mother Anita, but her three cats, as well.

Yes, it may be extremely hard for the Sharrars to express their feelings through words at this time, but one feeling sticks out without any words – gratitude.

“Everyone has been so concerned, and the community’s been here for us,” Scott noted. “Like my fellow firefighters, my family, my office staff. It’s been a relief for all of us that she’s going to be okay. She’s still young, so hopefully, she’ll have a good, happy life now.”

“I see the improvement every day. She’s able to walk and get around easily. She’s not out of breath, she’s not tired. That’s a good thing. Now, we’re more happy.”

