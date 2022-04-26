 

Ethel L. (Cook) Reynolds

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 @ 06:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Ethel L. (Cook) Reynolds, 104, of Brookville, PA, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, after a very short stay with Brookside Senior Living in Brookville PA.

She was born on March 23, 1918, in Parker PA, the daughter of the late Frank R. and Louise G. (Flick) Cook.

She was married to Amos Reynolds.

In addition to her husband and parents, Ethel is preceded in death by her, brother Robert Cook, sister’s Bernice Searer, Betty Nick, Helen Burgoon; step children; Mary Crick, Irene Stewart, Virginia McCall, Evelyn McEntire, Eleanor Clark, Doris Williams and Donald Reynolds; several step-grandchildren and several step-great-grandchildren.

She is survived by numerous extended family members and many friends which include her best friends, Mary Ann Snyder and Nancy Brocious.

Also surviving is her daughter Patricia (Kenneth) Berlin of Brookville, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to your local first responders, fire or EMS.

Ethel felt they do so much and ask so little.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to take place on Friday, April 29, 2022, beginning at 10:00am, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Ave. Brookville PA, 15825, and officiated by Father William Laska.

Final interment will take place at Scotch Hill Cemetery in Leeper, Clarion Co., PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

