Featured Local Job: Business Manager

Immaculate Conception Parish is seeking a full-time Business Manager.

Responsibilities include Payroll, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Human Resources, Budgeting, and Financial Reporting. Occasional evening and weekend work may be necessary. A complete job description is available at www.icclarion.org.

Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, Accounting, Management or related field. MBA preferred. The position requires excellent written; communication and interpersonal skills; as well as proficiency with Microsoft Office software. Must demonstrate decision-making and problem-solving abilities, be committed to confidentiality, ability to multi-task, and be detail-oriented. The applicant must have all necessary clearances to work in a parish environment and provide proof of Covid vaccination.

Competitive pay and benefits are available.

Interested applicants should email cover letter and resume to [email protected]



