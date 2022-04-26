Featured Local Job: Production Workers $20/hr. – Colony Homes

Colony Factory Crafted Homes, in Shippenville, currently has openings for Production Workers with a NEW starting rate!.

Colony Factory Crafted Homes (operating under new ownership), a division of Cavco Industries Inc. headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is one of the largest manufactured home builders in the United States. Colony Homes, with its Shippenville, Pennsylvania facility, has consistently been a leader and innovator in the systems-built housing market since opening its doors in 1988. Colony Homes prides itself on intertwining day-to-day operations with its core values of Integrity, Trust, Create Teamwork to Win, Relationships Matter, Curious to be Better, and Diversity of Thinking and Debate. These values are used throughout their facility as the foundation for their success.

For the past 34 years, their success has been on the dedicated employees that build their homes, and the retailers that sell them in a 15-state area.

Wages:

NEW STARTING WAGE

NEW EMPLOYEES START FROM DAY ONE AT $20.00/HR

After a 45-day union probationary period, the hourly rate will be based on the union contract incentive system, with rates up to an average of $25.50/hour.

Driven candidates with great work ethics and motivation are encouraged to apply to be a part of their family, and experience the opportunity to learn various skills to become proficient at the following construction trade knowledge:

Welding

Plumbing

Framing/Carpentry

Electrical

Siding

Roofing

Cabinet Construction

Cabinet Installation

Carpet/Flooring Installation

Material Handling

Forklift Operation

And More…

Full-time position: Monday through Friday Day Shift, Pay up to an average of $25.50/hour

Benefits:

Paid Vacation

Paid Personal Days

401K

Life Insurance (Company Paid)

AD&D Insurance (Company Paid)

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Discount Policy

10 Paid Holidays

Safety Incentive Program

Skills & Qualifications:

Dependability

Efficiency

Attention to Detail

Safety Conscious

Ability to Follow Directions

An ideal production employee must be willing to learn quickly and enjoy “hands on” work alongside peers

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $25.50 per hour

Schedule: Monday to Friday

Click here and apply today!



